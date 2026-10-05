High Court Turns Away Delta Pilots' Military Leave Bias Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 5, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear former Delta Air Lines pilots' challenge to an Eleventh Circuit ruling that grounded their suit alleging the airline pushed them out of their jobs for taking military leave....
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