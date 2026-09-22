4 Paths To AI Safety Coordination Amid Antitrust Debate

By Evan Miller ( September 22, 2026, 1:47 PM EDT) -- In "We Must Pace the Frontier," published on Sept. 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei asked for an antitrust waiver allowing competing frontier artificial intelligence labs to discuss joint limits on the pace of development.[1] Sam Altman of OpenAI, Elon Musk of xAI, and Demis Hassabis of Google LLC's DeepMind endorsed variations within hours....
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