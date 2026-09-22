Amazon Says Ring Cam Privacy Suit Misconstrues State Laws

By Rachel Riley ( September 22, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a Washington federal judge Monday to throw out a proposed class action claiming its Ring doorbell security cameras illegally gathered facial recognition data of neighbors and visitors, contending the plaintiffs seek "to rewrite states' privacy laws" and invent new private rights of action....
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