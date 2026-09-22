Law Firm Says Illinois Tollway Owes Limo-Crash Defense Fees
By Celeste Bott ( September 22, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority is being sued in Illinois state court by a Chicago law firm claiming the agency has failed to pay attorney fees for its defense in litigation over a catastrophic 2016 limousine crash....
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