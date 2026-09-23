Wash. Judge Blocks Ed. Dept. Mental Health Grant Cuts

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 23, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge preliminarily enjoined the U.S. Education Department from terminating up to $1 billion in K–12 mental health grants serving 15 states, finding states provided sufficient evidence that the agency was planning to unlawfully cut those grants....
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