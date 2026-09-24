EPA Cuts Deal To Partially Settle U. Of Calif. Grant Fight
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 24, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- University of California researchers urged a California federal judge Wednesday to preliminarily sign off on their proposed deal to resolve claims against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in broader litigation challenging the Trump administration's termination of thousands of UC grants....
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