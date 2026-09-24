Full 9th Circ. Asked To Revisit $2B Devas Arbitral Award
By Lauren Berg ( September 24, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- An Indian state-owned aerospace company has urged the full Ninth Circuit to review a three-judge panel's unanimous decision to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award issued to a Bangalore-based satellite communications company, saying the decision raises important questions about the constitutional limits on jurisdiction of foreign disputes with no connection to the U.S....
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