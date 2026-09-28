Al-Qaida, ISIS Victims Sue Ericsson Over Alleged Payoffs

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 28, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- American victims of al-Qaida and Islamic State attacks and their families have sued telecommunications provider Ericsson and its CEO, Börje Ekholm, saying the company paid the groups protection money in Iraq and hid the payments from U.S. counterterrorism officials....
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