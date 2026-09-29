Fanatics, NFL, NBA, MLB Defeat Trading Card Monopoly Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( September 29, 2026, 11:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Tuesday threw out trading card customers' suit claiming that Fanatics manipulated the market through exclusive deals with major sports leagues and players' associations, finding that the customers don't have standing to bring their claims....
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