Google Looks To Toss 'Implausible' Amended AI Spying Action

By Taylor Bowie ( September 30, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Google is seeking to permanently end the third iteration of a proposed action alleging its "Smart Features" unlawfully give Gemini AI access to users' private correspondence, asserting Google's privacy policy allows it to automatically collect such communication data....
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