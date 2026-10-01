Google Shakes Suit Over Search Engine Default Agreements
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 1, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A proposed consumer class action accusing Google of monopolizing the online search market has been tossed by a California federal judge who said the plaintiffs didn't provide evidence showing that "better" options could have been available if Google hadn't struck default search engine deals with Apple and other companies....
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