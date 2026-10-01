Calif. Gov. Pushes For More In Signing Bill Limiting CIPA Suits
By Allison Grande ( October 1, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- California's governor approved legislation Wednesday to block private litigants from bringing lawsuits under one provision of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, while urging the Legislature to keep working on efforts to expand this ban to include additional website tracking claims under the decades-old wiretap statute. ...
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