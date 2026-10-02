Taxation With Representation: Hogan Lovells, Davies, Sidley

By Zak Kostro ( October 2, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices buys AI model developer and research lab World Labs, Brixmor Property Group, and private investment management firm Everview Partners acquires Slate Grocery REIT, and cyberintelligence company REDLattice merges with blank check company Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp....
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