Feds, SpaceX Say Groups Lack Standing To Block Land Swap

By Ganesh Setty ( October 5, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- SpaceX and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are urging a Texas federal court to toss a lawsuit challenging their South Texas land swap deal, each noting the wildlife refuge land at issue is already generally closed to the public....
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