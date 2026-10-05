DOJ, Google Differ On Ad Tech Fix Timing, Oversight
By Bryan Koenig ( October 5, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and Google offered disagreement Friday largely on relatively discreet points for the mandates meant to open up Google's advertising placement technology dominance, in a Virginia federal court filing where disputes centered heavily on how long the tech company has to implement changes and who'll monitor its compliance....
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