Justices Seek Trump Admin's Views In Escrow-Interest Fight
By Jon Hill ( October 5, 2026, 11:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked Monday for the Trump administration to weigh in as the justices consider taking up a set of cases challenging whether federally chartered banks are exempt from state laws requiring lenders to pay interest on homeowners' mortgage escrow accounts....
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