Cos. Face Growing Exposure To Unfair Trade Practice Suits

By Richard McConnell, Michael Levatino and Lily Pavy ( October 9, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, Meta Platforms Inc. entered a $17 billion dollar settlement in In re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, a multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California....
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