Feds Say End Of Chevron Deference Justifies ESA 'Harm' Rule
By Gautama Mehta ( October 8, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service told California and South Carolina federal judges that the Trump administration's redefinition of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act was permissible after the overturning of Chevron deference....
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