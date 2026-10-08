DOT Tells 2nd Circ. Congestion Pricing Fight In Wrong Court

By Linda Chiem ( October 8, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration doubled down on its efforts to eliminate New York's congestion pricing, telling the Second Circuit that the underlying contract dispute was heard in the wrong court and that it shouldn't be handcuffed to now-disfavored policies of earlier administrations anyway....
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