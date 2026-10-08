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No Sign Of A Final Whistle For NCAA Eligibility Suits

By Chris Villani ( October 8, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Sekou Kromah is having a strong start to the college football season. The 6-foot-3, 280lb defensive lineman started the first four games of the year for Rutgers University at defensive end, picking up three tackles against Boston College and a pair of stops in his team debut against UMass....

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