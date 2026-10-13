2nd Circ. Seems Doubtful Of RTX Corp. Investors' Appeal
By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 13, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel Tuesday seemed leery of RTX Corp. investors' bid to revive allegations that the aerospace manufacturer violated securities laws by concealing an aircraft engine defect, with several judges pointing out how the complaint seemed to lack allegations that executives knew different disclosures were necessary....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.