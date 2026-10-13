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Analysis

In AI Race, Trade Secret Suits Become Popular Safeguard

By Theresa Schliep ( October 13, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Fierce competition for artificial intelligence engineers and the relative paucity of intellectual property protections for AI technologies have companies turning to trade secret litigation as a powerful tool they can wield against competitors and former employees, attorneys say....

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