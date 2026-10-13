FTC Wants Shkreli Sanctioned Over Pharma Industry Ban
By Sarah Jarvis ( October 13, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and seven states asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for violating a court order banning him from the pharmaceutical industry by trading in industry stocks and broadcasting opinions about the business since he was released from prison in 2022....
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