X Says OpenAI Can't Nix IPhone Placement Antitrust Case

By Bryan Koenig ( October 21, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- X Corp. and SpaceXAI urged a Texas federal judge Wednesday not to let OpenAI scrap their lawsuit targeting a deal integrating ChatGPT into Apple devices, arguing any attempts to paint the deal as nonexclusive or show it hasn't completely foreclosed the market are factual disputes left to the jury....
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