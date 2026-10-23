Google Avoids Wiretap Claims Over AI Customer Service Calls

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 23, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed proposed class claims alleging Google violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act by training its artificial intelligence tools through the customer service software it provided to Home Depot, and the judge required plaintiffs who called other Google contact-center users — Verizon, Uber and Discover — to pursue arbitration....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.