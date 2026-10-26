Stellantis Tells 2nd Circ. To Reject Car Inventory Fraud Suit
By Linda Chiem ( October 26, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Stellantis and two former executives have told the Second Circuit that a Manhattan federal judge correctly dismissed a proposed securities fraud class action accusing the automaker of loading dealerships with excess vehicle inventory in order to pump up Stellantis' operating margins....
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