Soldier Can't Slip Charges Over Maduro Raid Polymarket Bet
By Aislinn Keely ( October 27, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army soldier must face charges that he profited from insider knowledge of the raid that captured deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after a Manhattan federal judge ruled that whether his prediction market trades ran afoul of commodities laws is a question for trial....
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