Product Liability's Regulatory & Legislative Recap So Far

By Emily Field ( October 28, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Over the summer and early fall, lawmakers proposed measures aimed at putting safeguards around the rapidly growing industry of artificial intelligence, as public concerns over its safety climb in tandem. The new nominee to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also faced sharp queries over her views on vaccines and birth control....
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