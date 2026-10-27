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Mass. Urges Toss Of 'Disgruntled' Bidders' Courthouse Suit

By Julie Manganis ( October 27, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts officials and the recipients of a $2 billion deal to build and lease a new courthouse in Springfield want a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by "disgruntled" losing bidders who have alleged that the process was tainted by conflicts of interest and procedural shortcuts....

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