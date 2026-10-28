Shipbuilder Must Face Bridge Wreck Suit In US, 3rd Circ. Told
By Linda Chiem ( October 28, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Dali cargo ship's owner and manager told the Third Circuit on Wednesday that a Pennsylvania federal judge improperly tossed their lawsuit alleging South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. designed and built a "fatally flawed" ship that subsequently slammed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge....
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