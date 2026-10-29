Parents Say Roblox, Discord Can't Compel Arbitration

By Emily Field ( October 29, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Federal law bars Roblox and Discord from compelling sexual assault plaintiffs to arbitrate their claims that the companies enabled adult predators to use their platforms to groom and abuse children, parents have told the California federal court overseeing their suits....
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