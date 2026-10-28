'Lessons Learned': 9th Circ. Judge Doubts Uber Clawback Bid

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 28, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge doubted Uber's request Wednesday to claw back 42 documents inadvertently produced in sexual assault multidistrict litigation during its attorney-client privilege rereview, telling counsel, "At a certain point, we have to say stop, put your pencils down," and asking why this shouldn't be "an example of lessons learned."...
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