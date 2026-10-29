Spoliation Silence Should End Price-Fixing Claims, Court Told
By Lauraann Wood ( October 29, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Broiler chicken producers defending sprawling price-fixing accusations in Illinois argue two Burford Capital units' intentional discovery misconduct that destroyed key bid-rigging evidence should bar the litigation funding units from pursuing claims in two food distributors' place....
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