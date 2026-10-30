OpenAI, Microsoft Copyright Feud Spurs Wave Of Amici Briefs

By Ivan Moreno ( October 30, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A flurry of proposed friend-of-the-court briefs in the OpenAI copyright multidistrict litigation is urging a New York federal judge to treat model training, the acquisition of copyrighted material, and artificial intelligence-generated answers as distinct acts rather than trying to resolve them under a single fair-use ruling....
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