AGs Seek Final OK For $29.6M Glenmark Price-Fixing Deal
By Brian Steele ( October 30, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 48 states and territories is asking a Connecticut federal judge to give his final approval to a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that would end claims that the drugmaker conspired with competitors to inflate prices and allocate markets for generic drugs....
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