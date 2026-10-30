'I Can't Get An Answer': Fair Use Fight Irks Anthropic Judge
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 30, 2026, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing music publishers' high-stakes copyright fight with Anthropic over song lyrics expressed frustration during a hearing Friday, calling Anthropic's fair use arguments "slippery" and citing an "overarching concern" that she can't get clear answers about the categories of AI outputs at issue....
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