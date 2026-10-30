Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Gibson Dunn, Cravath

By Zak Kostro ( October 30, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation with Representation, Blackstone, Bank of America, Citi and Morgan Stanley announce a financing structure to buy Broadcom artificial intelligence chips and network components for Anthropic, EQT acquires Range Resources to create a powerhouse natural gas company, and DoorDash buys Instacart....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.