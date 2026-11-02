The Patent Circuit: Minding Patents' Family Histories

Law360 ( November 2, 2026, 4:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's Sept. 30 decision in Epic Tech LLC v. Pen-Tech Associates Inc. examined the relationship between patents in the context of the sufficiency of a Rule 11 presuit investigation and an award of attorney fees under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 285, and Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1927....
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