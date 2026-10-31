Key Witness May Be Out In MLB Prop Betting Trial

By Stewart Bishop ( October 31, 2026, 12:20 AM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge Friday heard that prosecutors may not call a key witness at the center of a fight over exculpatory evidence disclosure to testify against two Cleveland Guardians players accused of a pitch-fixing conspiracy to profit from rigged proposition bets, and refused a government bid to use a purported $500,000 tax debt against one of the pitchers....
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