More Amicus Briefs Flood NYT, OpenAI Copyright Case

By Theresa Schliep ( November 2, 2026, 8:46 PM EST) -- Actors, writers groups, advocacy organizations, law professors and current and former political leaders weighed in on the OpenAI copyright multidistrict litigation in New York federal court, with some arguing that fair use does not protect the artificial intelligence developer, while others contended that training models on copyrighted works was all above board....
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