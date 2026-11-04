4 Argument Sessions For Benefits Attys To Watch In Nov.

By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 4, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. will defend its win in a 401(k) forfeiture suit at the Ninth Circuit, Aetna will ask the Second Circuit to push a multiemployer health plan's suit into arbitration, and the Tenth Circuit hears from pharmacy benefit managers who want an opioid nuisance battle moved to federal court....
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