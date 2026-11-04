Feds' Prop Bet Case Based On Lies, MLB Pitchers Tell Jury

By Stewart Bishop ( November 4, 2026, 9:58 PM EST) -- A pair of Cleveland Guardians pitchers accused of feeding inside information about their planned gameplay to allied prop bettors laid bare their central defense to jurors on Wednesday, saying the government's case rests on a deceptive cooperator who may not even take the stand, but who has admitted to deceiving other members of the purported conspiracy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.