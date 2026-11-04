AGs Say Taro's $200M MDL Deal Doesn't Bar Their Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( November 4, 2026, 6:10 PM EST) -- Dozens of state attorneys general urged a Connecticut federal judge Tuesday not to let Taro Pharmaceuticals block a swath of their price-fixing claims with a $200 million settlement it struck with plaintiffs in separate multidistrict litigation, arguing the claims and plaintiffs are too separate to bind one another....
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