Apple Says ICloud User Years Too Late For Antitrust Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( November 5, 2026, 7:40 PM EST) -- Apple asked a California federal judge to scrap a proposed consumer class action accusing it of monopolizing cloud storage for its mobile devices, arguing the challenged limits on data backup functionality trace back to the birth of the iPhone, meaning the lawsuit is over a decade too late....
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