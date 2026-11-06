Glenmark's $30M Drug Price-Fixing Deal Gets Final OK
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 6, 2026, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted final approval to a $29.6 million settlement between dozens of states and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals that resolves claims accusing the company of conspiring with competitors to drive up drug prices....
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