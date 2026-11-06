Google Sued Over Claims Its School AI Fueled Suicide Plot
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 6, 2026, 6:28 PM EST) -- A North Carolina couple have hit Google with a product liability lawsuit that was removed to California federal court Wednesday, alleging that the tech giant negligently rolled out a dangerous version of Gemini AI on school-issued Chromebooks that led their once-healthy 13-year-old daughter into a "life-threatening obsession" that "coached" her suicide plot....
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