Morgan Stanley Says Deal Near In VRDO Rate-Rigging Suit
By Jon Hill ( November 6, 2026, 7:49 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley has informed investors that a tentative settlement has been reached in a New York federal court class action accusing major banks of rigging interest rates on municipal debt securities known as variable rate demand obligations....
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