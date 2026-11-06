Delta Seeks To Ground Wash. Noncompete Disclosure Lawsuit
By Ben Adlin ( November 6, 2026, 10:25 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. urged a Washington federal judge to throw out a worker's lawsuit accusing the airline of concealing the terms of noncompetition restrictions from job applicants until after they had accepted job offers, contending that Washington law doesn't allow damages for the claims and that the provisions don't count as covenants....
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