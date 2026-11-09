Calif. Panel Won't Reinstate Schools' Social Media Suits

By Mike Curley ( November 9, 2026, 2:48 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has declined to revive claims from four school districts in California, Florida, Washington and Rhode Island against Meta, Google, Youtube, Snapchat and TikTok over children's mental health, agreeing with a lower court that they cannot pursue negligence and nuisance claims....
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