Justices Seek US View On Pharma's Iraq Terror Liability

By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 9, 2026, 9:59 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday invited the U.S. solicitor general to opine on a lawsuit accusing pharmaceutical companies of aiding a Hezbollah-linked militia's terrorist activities in Iraq, after the D.C. Circuit held the plaintiffs adequately alleged that the companies' participation was conscious and voluntary....
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